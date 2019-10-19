A 33-year-old Rome man was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, crossing guard lines with drugs without consent, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sean Christopher Heard, of 405 Pennington Ave., was found to be concealing a bag of marijuana and two bags of heroin inside his underwear after entering the jail. He'd been picked up at 304 Turner McCall Blvd. at about 5:30 p.m. on a separate charge out of Bartow County.
He is being held without bond.