A Rome man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon without bond after police say he was found with drugs inside the jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joey Wayne Roberts, 43, of 9 West Butler Cir., was found in possession of several baggies of methamphetamine inside the jail early Tuesday evening.
Roberts is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and crossing guard lines with drugs. He is also charged with two counts of contempt of superior court.