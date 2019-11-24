A Rome man arrested at the Royal Inn had charges added when he reportedly brought drugs past the guard line of the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Paul Chipman, 33, of 317 12th St, was arrested Sunday at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Highway, and charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Chipman is also charged with felony crossing state or county guard lines with drugs without consent, theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and giving a false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officers.
He remained in jail Sunday night with no bond set.