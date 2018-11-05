A Rome man was arrested Monday at the Rome Transitional Academy after police say he knowingly disrupted normal school operations.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Jordan Glanton, 18, of 131 Dodd Blvd., was arrested at the Rome Transitional Academy after he disrupted normal school operations and then was found with marijuana on his person as well as a razor.
Glanton is being charged with felony possession of marijuana in a public school, carrying a weapon on school property and misdemeanor disrupting public school.