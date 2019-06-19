A Rome man accused of badly beating a woman was in jail Wednesday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Shaddric Dexter Powell, 33, no address listed, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him in the April 26 incident in southern Floyd County.
Powell struck the woman multiple times with his fist and a mirror he had taken off the wall. He also kicked her in the stomach several times as she was lying on the floor.
The woman sustained injuries to her head, chest, stomach, left arm and left shoulder.
Powell is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.