Report: Rome man arrested with bag of methamphetamine
Floyd County Police arrested a Rome man in the Silver Creek area with a bag of suspected methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Lynn Wright, 42, of 42 Bethel Church Road, Rome, was arrested at the intersection of Bethel Church Road and Rockmart Highway around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon with one bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Chief Magistrate Judge Gene Richardson set a $5,700 bond for Wright.