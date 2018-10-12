Report: Rome man arrested for making threats and assaulting officers
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond facing multiple charges related to acts of violence that date back to August of 2016.
Ryan Keith Tilley, 35, of 111 Asbury Drive, was picked up from the Huttonsville Correctional facility and returned to Rome Thursday to face felony charges of terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault and escape, all related to incidents that are alleged to have occurred on Aug. 23, 2016.
After he got to the Floyd County Jail Thursday, Tilley brawled with jail personnel resulting in additional felony charges of willful obstruction of officers, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, aggravated assault on law enforcement and a misdemeanor simple battery charge.