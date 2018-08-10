Report: Rome man arrested after violating protective order
A felony aggravated stalking charge was filed against a Rome man Friday after he allegedly violated a protective order that had been obtained by a local woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ricardo Benedict Samson, 48, of 248 Wilshire Road, violated the order obtained by his victim by going to her place of work in the 1700 block of Shorter Avenue on Thursday and Friday.
Samson is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.