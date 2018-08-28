Report: Rome man arrested after selling stolen jewelry
A Rome man who is accused of entering a home on Beech Street back in June is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after officers determined he sold the items to a local cash shop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Harlan Griffin, 35, of 278 Warren Road, was arrested on a felony burglary warrant for entering a woman's home on June 30 and took several items of jewelry valued at $600. The items were later sold at a quick cash shop for $145.
Griffin, who was arrested Tuesday was also charged with misdemeanors for theft by taking, theft by deception and giving police a false name.