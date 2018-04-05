Report: Rome man arrested after damaging property during burglary
A Rome man was jailed early Thursday morning on felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Wayne Terry, 36, of 303A East 18th St., entered the back yard at an undisclosed location and broke into an outbuilding in the backyard. Police also reported that he damaged a brick landscaping wall during the incident around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Terry was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Thursday morning.