A Rome man who admittedly left the scene of a wreck with injuries was in jail Sunday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Demtre Eric Miller, 25, of 1349 Redmond Circle, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala registered in his name early Saturday when he clipped another vehicle on Garden Lakes Boulevard at Redmond Circle.
The driver of the other vehicle said he and his passenger got out, asked if she was OK, apologized and left on foot.
Police found Miller at his home and he admitted to the wreck, saying he left "in a panic." He had two blue pills, suspected Clonazepam, in his pocket. His passenger also was there, injured, and she was treated by emergency responders.
Miller is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, hit and run resulting in serious injury, failure to report an accident resulting in injury, drugs not kept in original container and failure to maintain a lane.