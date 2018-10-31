A Rome High School student who reportedly came in late with bloodshot eyes was jailed without bond Wednesday on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Zyshonne Antonio Lamar Kelley, 17, of 6 Verbena Ave., seemed dazed when he came to school late with bloodshot eyes. The note he handed the administrator had a strong odor of marijuana and he was detained in a conference room.
A search of his backpack turned up five small plastic bags of marijuana.
Kelley is charged with the felonies possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school. He's also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.