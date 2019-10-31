A Rome couple was held without bond Thursday for incidents involving drugs that allegedly occurred at the same Rome address on two separate dates in August.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Paul Staney, 43, and Theresa Marie Livingston Staney, 46, of 48 Pinecrest Drive, Apt. A, sold a cooperating witness oxycodone pills at their residence on Aug. 28 and Aug. 9, respectively.
Mr. Staney was charged with sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and Ms. Staney was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.