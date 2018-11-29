Rome police say two Rome residents hid a Silver Creek man who had a warrant out for his arrest inside an air conditioning vent Wednesday night at the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Alan Rogers, 28, of 3755 Rockmart Road, was arrested at 131 Dodd Blvd. where police found him hiding inside the wall of an apartment. Rogers was wanted for assaulting a person with a baseball bat on the property where he was trespassing. He is being charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor criminal trespass, and obstruction.
Rogers was hiding in the apartment of Cedrick Ray Jackson, 25, of 131 Dodd Blvd., who along with Amanda Jean Nails, 35, of 231 Alfred Ave., were arrested for helping hide Rogers in the wall. The two already had warrants out for their arrest stating they fled from police on Turner McCall on Nov. 25, throwing methamphetamine and a stolen firearm out of the window of a vehicle. Both are being individually charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving and misdemeanor obstruction.