Report: 3rd man arrested in Walmart shoplifting case
A Rome man accused of working with two others to steal nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart was in jail on a felony shoplifting charge Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Bond was set at $3,500 for Jaire Malik Daniels, 19, of 804 S. Broad St., Apt. C. To be released, Daniels also must post bonds totaling $7,140 in connection with two charges of failing to appear in court.
Daniels is charged with helping Devante Japal Daniels, 26, and Kortajia Ma'tia Watkins, 19, on Nov. 20, 2017. Devante Daniels filled a cart with PS4 merchandise, an air purifier and beauty products valued at $949.96 and pushed it through an emergency exit. The three then loaded it into a car waiting there.
Watkins and Devante Daniels were arrested in January. Watkins was released on bond but the elder Daniels remained in jail Monday night with no bond set.