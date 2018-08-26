Report: Random check of car tag leads to drug, driving charges
A Floyd County woman stopped when a check of her car tag showed the insurance had been canceled was being held Sunday night on a probation violation charge out of Haralson County.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christina Delynn Lacey, 31, of 439 Kasonovich Road, also is facing a felony charge of being a habitual violator.
A Rome police officer stopped behind Lacey at a red light Saturday night, ran her tag numbers and learned her insurance was canceled. Her driver's license also had been revoked and a search on her vehicle after a K-9 alert tuned up a small amount of marijuana.
In addition to the felony for habitual driving violations, Lacey is facing misdemeanor charged of driving with a revoked license, driving with invalid insurance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.