2 report purse snatchings near Riverbend Shopping Center
Two women reported their purses were snatched in the area of the Riverbend Shopping Center early this week.
According to Rome police reports:
On Monday around 7:05 p.m. a woman reported a young black male on a bike with wearing black clothing and a hat snatched her purse containing $16 and a cross pendant valued at $30.
Early Tuesday morning, a woman reported a black male wearing a black shirt and green shorts snatched her purse and fled. A trail of items led to Lee Avenue. She reported the purse as well as a Samsung phone, valued at $100, were stolen.