2 report purse snatchings near Riverbend Shopping Center

Rome Police Department

Two women reported their purses were snatched in the area of the Riverbend Shopping Center early this week.

According to Rome police reports:

On Monday around 7:05 p.m. a woman reported a young black male on a bike with wearing black clothing and a hat snatched her purse containing $16 and a cross pendant valued at $30.

Early Tuesday morning, a woman reported a black male wearing a black shirt and green shorts snatched her purse and fled. A trail of items led to Lee Avenue. She reported the purse as well as a Samsung phone, valued at $100, were stolen.

JBailey@RN-T.com

