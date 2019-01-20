A Floyd County woman facing a felony drug charge was in jail Sunday night without bond on a probation violation.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Heather Mae Justice, 38, of 244 Park Road, B-2, was arrested Sunday afternoon after a search of her home turned up clonazepam that was not prescribed to her. The pills were folded into a small paper packet.
Justice is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor failure to keep drugs in the original container and a felony probation violation.