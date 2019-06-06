A Rome man on probation is now facing additional drug charges after probation officers say he skipped out on a drug screening.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bradley Kyle Bruce, 28, of 74 Heritage Way Drive, left the lobby of the probation office in late May after being instructed to wait so a drug screening could be performed. He was arrested at 2103 Shorter Ave., Wednesday afternoon and found in possession of an amount of methamphetamines, a glass pipe and a scale.
Bruce is charged with felony possession of meth, and misdemeanors possession of drug related objects. He is also charged with felony probation violation. Bruce remained in jail Thursday without bond.