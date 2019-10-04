A Floyd County prison inmate reportedly jumped someone in their cell along with the help of two others in May of 2018 and is now facing felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alfred Rudolph Green III, 20, of 3417 Creekview Drive, Rex, along with two other inmates, attacked an inmate in their living area. The incident happened in 2018 at the Floyd County prison and Green has been brought up from Wilcox State Prison to face felony charges of riot in a penal institution, violating the Georgia street gang terrorism act, misdemeanor simple assault and simple battery.