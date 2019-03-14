An officer patrolling on West First Street saw a something on fire adjacent to 421 Broad Street just after midnight Thursday morning.
According to Rome police reports:
Sgt. Steven Smith was conducting a routine patrol of the downtown area when he spotted the fire and attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The extinguisher was ineffective as was another officer who arrived with their extinguisher.
Rome Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and were successful in putting out the fire. There was some form of dense paper being burned behind the building and the fire resulted in some damage to the building.
An employee of La Scala told Smith she had seen a man in his 40s who she believed to be homeless walk behind the building but did not see if he started the fire. The security cameras behind the business were not available to be viewed at the time the police report was made.