Following a wreck on a private lot city police officers charged a Douglasville man with multiple drug charges after searching his car.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
When Cody O’Neal Hilton, 29, of 5429 Somer Hill Road, opened his vehicle, it smelled like marijuana, leading police to use a K-9 unit. A probable cause search of his car resulted in the finding of digital scales, suspected methamphetamine and packaged bags of marijuana.
Hilton is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and two counts of drug related objects.