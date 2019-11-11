A Rockmart woman was charged with three different types of possession and intent to distribute.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Hannah Newberry, 33, of 461 Old Cedartown Hwy., was arrested for a DUI refusal early Monday morning. Upon arrest, she was found to be in possession of two schedule II pills, one schedule III pill and 175 schedule IV pills. No valid prescription was found.
Newberry crossed county guard line with numerous schedule IV pills without consent. She remains in jail Monday morning with a bond of $27,700.