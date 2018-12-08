A Rome man stopped downtown for a traffic violation faces felony drug charges after police recovered marijuana and two different types of pills from his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clyde Edward Moore III, 32, of 249 Cave Spring Street, was arrested near the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street for driving on an expired tag. Police then found two bags of marijuana and bags con-taining suspected hydrocodone and oxycodone.
He was ultimately charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, purchase, sale or distribution of marijuana and a felony probation violation
He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, driving with an expired tag and having drugs not in an original container.
Bond for Moore was set at $16,700.