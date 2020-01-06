A Floyd County man is in jail after police found heroin and methamphetamine in his car early Monday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Dante Wade, 29, of 140 Hasty Road, was in a motor vehicle that was reported "suspicious" at the Circle K on Calhoun Highway at 3:23 a.m.
When police arrived to check out the vehicle Wade fled. Once the officers caught up with Wade, they found meth and heroin in the vehicle.
Wade is charged with felony is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers. Wade is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers, parole violation and driving in violation of license class.
Wade remains in jail Monday with no bond.