Report: Police confiscate marijuana, pistol
Floyd County police pulled over a vehicle on East Second Avenue and Townview Road and confiscated marijuana and a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Carter, 25, of 2522 Callier Springs Road was behind the wheel when the vehicle was pulled over for not having a valid tag. Police later confiscated more than an ounce of marijuana, plastic bags, a scale and the handgun inside the vehicle.
Carter and his passenger, Kenya Desha Summerlin, 22, of 101 Third Avenue, Summerville, were each charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana. Carter was also charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and misdemeanors for driving on a suspended license and no tag.
Summerlin was additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Both are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.