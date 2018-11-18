Police were called to a youth football game at the Boys & Girls Club after a parent reportedly threatened a referee.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The man said he was upset with a missed call that he believed led to a player injury and admitted targeting the referee with disparaging language during the Saturday game.
He was asked to leave the playing area by security and complied but was on the grounds when police arrived at around 12:40 p.m. The referee said the man made multiple threats to beat him after the game had ended. He did not press charges.