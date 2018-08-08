2 report pistols stolen from unlocked trucks
Floyd County police are investigating a report by a Silver Creek man who said a Tanfoglio 10mm handgun valued at $250 was taken from his truck parked at his home.
According to the report, the man left his truck unlocked overnight on Tuesday and came out early Wednesday morning to find it ransacked and the gun missing.
Rome police took a similar report Tuesday: A man said someone stole his Glock 9mm pistol from his unlocked truck.
The theft is believed to have taken place sometime between the morning of Aug. 1 and the night of Aug. 2. The pistol, valued at $500, was between the front seats of the truck when it was taken. The owner was not sure where the truck was parked when the pistol was taken.