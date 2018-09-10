Report: Pharmacy damaged in burglary attempt
Police responded to a burglary alarm at The Medicine Shoppe, 411 W. 10th St., on Sunday and discovered entry had been made to the busi-ness.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Upon arrival, an officer discovered a large hole in the rear brick wall of the building and several other holes elsewhere. Officers also found a crow bar inside and an overturned trash can and other small disturbances.
The owner of the business arrived and helped identify some expired medicines out of place and some damage to a storage closet door, but it appeared nothing had been removed from the business.