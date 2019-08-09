A 31-year-old Rome man faces three felony counts of obstruction of an officer after he reportedly "offered to do violence to the officers" after police found him walking in the roadway on East Second Avenue, Floyd County Jail reports stated.
According to reports:
Shedrick Lamont Wilson, 5 Porter St., was arrested around 2:15 p.m. after walking in the roadway. He faces the felony obstruction counts as well as misdemeanor pedestrian walking in the roadway. He remained in jail Friday morning on $3,500 bond.