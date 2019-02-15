A traffic report at the police center said near 5 p.m. on Thursday an 18-year-old abruptly attempted to cross East Second Avenue and was struck by a car causing minor injuries.
According to Rome City Police reports:
The 18-year-old, who has autism and is not fully aware of his surroundings, was walking with two other females on the right side of the road. As a car approached the boy suddenly attempted to cross the street behind Coosa Valley Credit Union and was struck by the vehicle.
The driver, Dynessa Marchelle King, 24, of 131 Dodd Blvd, said she tried to stop her vehicle but was unable to prevent the collision with the pedestrian. She was not found at fault for the accident, however was charged for driving without a license. The 18-year-old was transported to the emergency room to be treated for any injuries.