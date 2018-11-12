A Rome man was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday, accused of drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jerry Wayne Russell Jr., 41, of 900 Little Texas Valley Road, was the passenger in a vehicle stopped near Huffaker Road at Woods Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Russell failed to comply with lawful orders after exiting the vehicle and began walking away. When told to stop, he refused and threw two sandwich baggies, one containing suspected cocaine and the other suspected marijuana. Russell then resisted and again disobeyed further orders.
Russell is charged with felony possession of cocaine, and misdemeanors possession of marijuana less than one ounce and obstruction of law enforcement officers.