A Rome man was arrested early Monday morning after being found on Brookwood Avenue and Fortune Street and is facing firearms and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyrone Carnel McGraw, 53, of 110 Lyons Drive, was found drunk and passed out face down in the grass in a public place. When he was searched he was found with a semi-automatic pistol in his back pocket and a bag of marijuana in his front pocket.
McGraw is charged with felonies possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanors public drunkenness, and two counts of contempt of Superior Court.