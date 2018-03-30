Report: Pantless man runs from police
A Rome man was arrested late Friday morning following a brief chase with Floyd County deputies in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Little Cochran, 34, of 20 Texas Ave., was being sought on child support and probation warrants when deputies spotted him on Texas Avenue on a bike around 11:40 a.m. Cochran sped away on the bike, however his pants got hung in the chain, according to Floyd County Jail and police reports. Cochran abandoned the bike and fled on foot, without his pants, circling around the neighborhood before he was finally caught by deputies back on Texas Avenue.
Cochran is also accused of entering a home and causing more than $500 in damage to the residence in an attempt to remove copper pipes and other miscellaneous items from the home.
Charges include felonies for burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. He was also charged with obstruction of officers, public indecency and criminal trespassing. He was also being held on undisclosed charges out of Whitfield County.