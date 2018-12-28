A pair or Rome men were arrested Thursday evening, accused of drug possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mack Arthur Ray Jr., 47, of 7 Kennemore Road, had possession of a plastic bag of methamphetamine in his room, as well as a marijuana joint and a smoking pipe.
Paul Glenn Stevens, 47, of 343 Weathington Road, also had possession of a plastic bag of methamphetamine. Both men were arrested at Ray’s Kennemore Road home.
Both Ray and Stevens are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, while Ray is additionally charged with misdemeanors possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of a drug related object.