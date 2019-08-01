A Conyers man and his Dallas girlfriend are being charged in an incident that occurred on Wednesday where the man reportedly fired a gun at a residence on Beard Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
When Christopher Tyler Dennis, 22, of 2908 Crabapple Circle, Conyers, fired at the residence his bullet went through the front fence and lodged under the front window of the house. Three children were sitting at their kitchen table in front of the window and, while they were not injured, they were frightened by the incident. The damage from the bullet caused over $500 worth of damage after police removed the bullet from the house.
Dennis is charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of criminal damage to property. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of discharging a gun near a public highway, as well as one count of reckless conduct and criminal trespass.
His girlfriend, Jadie Denae Hunt, 19, of 250 Ryan Trail, is being charged with felony being a party to a crime when she drove Dennis away after the incident.