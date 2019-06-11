A police K-9 identified suspected drugs in a car at a Shorter Avenue gas station Monday leading to a Silver Creek woman and a Rome woman being charged.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Heather Renee Floyd, 32, of 381 Davis Loop Road, and Marion Danielle Jones, 35, of 675 Compton Road, were found to be in possession of cocaine and a glass smoking pipe after a K-9 unit alerted police to their car.
Both women are charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object.