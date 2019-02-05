A Floyd County man is facing a felony drug charge after police looked into an accusation that he stole a flat screen TV from the Royal Inn.
According to Rome Police Department and Floyd County Jail records:
Charles Shane Little, 35, 2405 Rockmart Highway, no. 3, was being held without bond Tuesday on felony possession of methamphetamine and a felony probation violation.
Police were called Monday to an area near the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., about a woman and man in camouflage carrying a flat screen TV stolen from the motel. They tracked down Little behind a building across the highway.
Little had a meth pipe containing residue and led police to some bushes where the television was hidden. The motel declined to press charges and the stolen item was returned.