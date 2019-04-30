Two days after a driver slammed into a Floyd County school bus on Calhoun Road, another driver hit a school bus stopped to pick up students on Ga. 20.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The yellow county school bus had its lights flashing and its stop sign extended just after 7 a.m. Friday as it was stopped on Ga. 20 near Avery Road to pick up students.
Traffic on the opposite side of the road also was stopped when a 2004 Buick LeSabre Custom driven by an 18-year-old Cedar Bluff, Alabama, man came up from behind and struck a 2007 Mitsubishi Raider. The Raider spun across the road and the LeSabre kept moving forward until it crashed into a corner of the bus and stopped.
The driver of the school bus and 20 students, ages 10 to 19, were checked out on the scene. No injuries were reported and the bus continued on to school.
Both of the cars were towed from the scene and the drivers taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the LeSabre was cited for following too closely.
The incident came on the heels of a Wednesday afternoon crash on Calhoun Road that led to charges of DUI drugs against the driver who hit a school bus traveling in the opposite lane of traffic.