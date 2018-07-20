Report: Minors accidentally shoot themselves with gun of convicted felon
A Lindale man was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges stemming from an accidental shooting involving two minors who were using a .40 caliber pistol he gave them.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffary Lee Akins, 25, of 128 Doyle Road, is charged with felony use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, criminal negligence. He is also charged with misdemeanor furnishing a pistol to persons under the age of 18.
On Sunday morning, around 10:40 a.m., Akins gave a Taurus PT 740 Slim .40 Caliber semiautomatic pistol to a 13-year-old and a 7-year-old at his Doyle Road home. The children then accidently shot themselves while he was inside his home. Akins had taken the magazine out of the gun but did not take the bullet out of the chamber.
The jail reports do not indicate the extent of injuries to the children.
Another gun was found in the residence of Akins, a convicted felon.
In early February, Akins was arrested and charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He is accused of driving away from police who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop after spotting him speeding on U.S. 27 near the intersection with Shorthorn Road. He pulled into the driveway of his home and then ran into the woods, only to be caught shortly after.
Akins was in jail without bond Friday night.