Report: Meth found on man who almost caused wreck
A Rome man remained in jail Saturday pending a $5,700 bond after methamphetamine was found in his pocket during a traffic stop prompted by an improper lane change which almost resulted in a wreck, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Johnathan Braden, 54, of 5 Morningside Drive, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Friday, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Ga. 20 and Turner Bend Rod.
The driver of another vehicle had to jump on the brakes while driving on Ga. 20 when Braden shifted lanes in front of them.
“It was an unsafe lane change that about caused a wreck,” a Floyd County police officer wrote in his report.
A bag of meth was then found by the officer in Braden’s pocket.
Braden is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor improper lane change.