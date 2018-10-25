Two Rome men were arrested Thursday after police say they found drugs and firearms when they served a warrant at a Joe Louis Boulevard address.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Alvin Rashun Turner, 31, of 1506 Gordon Ave., and Arthur Quinn Holiday, 34, of 74 Wooten St., were found with marijuana, fire arms, packaging materials and a scale.
Holiday was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent of distributing and possession of a fire arm during a crime and Turner was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, less than an ounce, and possession of a fire arm.