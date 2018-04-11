Report: Marijuana plants found in vehicle during traffic stop
An Alabama man stopped for running a red light at Shorter Avenue and Redmond Circle found himself in even more serious trouble Tuesday night after police inventoried his vehicle and found marijuana plants, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Malachi D. Chandler, 21, of 4191 Virgo Road, Piedmont, is charged with felony purchase, possession or manufacturing marijuana and misdemeanor failing to obey a traffic device and driving on suspended license.
Chandler was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday morning.