A Plainville man was arrested on Thursday after police served him with two felony warrants and reportedly found him with marijuana and pills.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cary McColan Collett, 39, of 988 Plainville Road, Plainville, was found with a glass container of methamphetamine, white pills and marijuana. He was also found with a stolen car in his driveway.
Collett is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a schedule IV substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and theft by receiving.