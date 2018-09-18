Report: Man with gun jailed after high-speed chase
A Forsyth man accused of threatening a woman with a gun at the Studio 6 Skytop motel was in jail without bond Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Richard Morgan Hancock, 29, of 300 Patrol Road in Forsyth, also is facing felony charges of terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Hancock was arrested Monday evening on McCord Drive at Rockmart Highway after a brief high-speed chase. He's accused of weaving in and out of traffic, putting drivers at risk, then jumping from his vehicle and trying to run away.
He's also charged with the misdemeanors fleeing police, obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a lane, driving on an expired license, driving with an expired tag, reckless driving and a stop sign violation.