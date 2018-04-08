Report: Man who blew through red light had drugs in car
A Floyd County man facing felony drug charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jorge Luis Morales, 34, of 8 Rooney Road, was arrested Sunday afternoon on Martha Berry Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Highway after he failed to stop for a red light.
Police found he had ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana in the car, along with a bottle of Xanax pills under the driver's seat.
Morales is charged with the felonies possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He's also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and failing to keep pills in their original container.