A Rome man faces multiple felony firearm charges after being obersved walking down the middle of a road in North Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ladory K. Robinson, 40, of 8 Burnett Street, was arrested by Rome Police who observed him walking down the middle of Atteiram Drive in North Rome and found a stolen firearm on him.
Robinson is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony theft by receiving a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor for being a pedestrian walking in the roadway.