A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault and four counts of making terroristic threats after a series of incidents along East 12th Street in East Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trevelyn Bruce Bradford, 55, of 831 Hull Ave., walked behind the counter at of a convenience store at 127 East 12th Street with a firearm and threatened to kill the clerk. Bradford then walked onto Northwest Georgia Housing Authority property, from which he had been banned, and threatened to kill three officers and their family
Bradford is also charged with felony aggravated assault, a felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor criminal trespass.