A Rome man was charged with reportedly sending nonstop text messages to the victim who had a temporary protection order out against him. Police stopped the subject outside of the victim's house.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Bradley Scott Thurman, 32, of 514 Burnett Ferry Road, told police he was drunk when served with the TPO about not contacting the victim, and claimed the victim had been contacting him but could not provide his phone to prove this. Police looked through texts left on the victim's phone from him, and saw there had been no response made by the victim. Police found Thurman as he was riding by the victim's residence in another individual's car.
Thurman is charged with felony aggravated stalking.