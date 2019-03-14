A Floyd County man is facing burglary and aggravated assault charges after he reportedly broke into a home and charged at a person with a knife when he was confronted, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Colby Lee Pope, 33, of 5857 Rockmart Highway, forced his way into the victims residence and lunged at the victim with a knife after confronted. Pope also resisted arrest when he attempted to pull away from officers during arrest.
Pope is charged with felony burglary in the first degree, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during a felony, probation violation and misdemeanor obstruction.